Pogba trains, Fowler’s shut out, Hamilton focuses – Wednesday’s sporting social

Paul Pogba (left), Robbie Fowler (centre) and Lewis Hamilton

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.

Football

Paul Pogba trained.

Robbie Fowler was not allowed in.

Just been blocked from watching @FA @Lionesses at St. George's park.. whilst on a @LMA_Managers course ? must've thought I was a spy… — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) February 15, 2023

Gary Lineker queued…

Another monster queue at customs at a European city next to deserted lanes for EU members. The delights of Brexit. ?? pic.twitter.com/orNVY9ydRA — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) February 15, 2023

Cricket

England and New Zealand geared up for the first Test.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton embraced a “huge moment” for Mercedes.

Happy 25th birthday George Russell.

What a birthday day for @GeorgeRussell63! ? We can't wait to make even more wonderful memories with you this season! ?#F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/FyIeV5zn4w — Formula 1 (@F1) February 15, 2023

The 2023 Aston Martin hit the track.

First time on track for the #AMR23. ? pic.twitter.com/YaUsRBKZkU — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 15, 2023

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was counting down.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas – ever the athlete.