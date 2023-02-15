On this day in 2016: Liverpool agree deal to sign Joel Matip

Chelsea v Liverpool – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium

Liverpool agreed a deal to sign Joel Matip on this day in 2016.

The defender penned a pre-contract agreement to move to Anfield on a free transfer from Schalke.

He had spent his entire career with the German club having come through the youth system.

Matip has won the Champions League, League Cup, FA Cup and the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Matip said: “I have always said that there is only one reason I would leave Schalke – to experience something completely new. For that reason, I never considered a move to another Bundesliga club.

“Even though the decision wasn’t easy, I am certain that this is the right moment for me to take the next step in my career.”

Matip was a peripheral figure when Liverpool won the title in 2019-20 thanks to a succession of injuries, only making eight starts in the historic campaign.