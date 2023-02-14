Notification Settings

Stefanos Tsitsipas makes winning return in his first match since Australian Open

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Greek world number three overcame Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

Stefanos Tsitsipas made a winning return to action

Stefanos Tsitsipas made a winning return in his first match since the Australian Open final.

The Greek world number three, beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic in Melbourne last month, overcame Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

Ruusuvuori won just four games in their only previous meeting, in Stockholm last year.

The 23-year-old had matched that tally in the opening set as he led 4-3 with a break.

But he was unable to serve out the set as top seed Tsitsipas broke twice, taking the last four games to edge ahead.

The second set was far more straightforward for Tsitsipas, 24, who wrapped up the victory in an hour and 32 minutes.

