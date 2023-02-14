Notification Settings

Root innovates and stars celebrate Valentine’s Day – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Love was in the air.

Joe Root innovated on Tuesday
Joe Root innovated on Tuesday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 14.

Football

Liam Gallagher loves Manchester City’s manager.

Gary Neville could not get his words out.

Will Ferrell’s UK tour continued!

Neil Warnock was roaming again.

Darvel’s manager reflected with pride on their Scottish Cup exploits.

Cricket

Joe Root innovated.

Motor racing

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari caught the eye in Italy.

Snooker

The Rocket was at one with nature.

And Reanne Evans was also enjoying the great outdoors.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was ready for a rematch.

Jake Paul counted down to his fight with Tommy Fury.

American football

The traditional post-Super Bowl celebration for MVP Patrick Mahomes.

UK & international sports

