Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Happy Valentine’s Day Liam Smith – Chris Eubank Jr activates rematch clause

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 33-year-old was beaten by Smith in their middleweight clash in Manchester last month.

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith – AO Arena
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith – AO Arena

Chris Eubank Jr has announced that he has activated his rematch clause to face Liam Smith again.

The 33-year-old was beaten by Smith in their middleweight grudge match in Manchester last month, which was overshadowed by unpleasant exchanges during the final pre-fight press conference.

After being backed into the corner in the fourth round, Eubank Jr managed to get back up from a left uppercut and hook combination, but went back down again when Smith landed a right-hand shot.

Referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to stop the fight, handing Smith a fourth straight win, but Eubank Jr confirmed on Twitter that he wants the rematch.

He posted: “This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers & sent to my promoters @Wasserman.

“Happy Valentines Day @LiamBeefySmith.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News