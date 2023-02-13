Joe Westerman sorry after being hit with substantial fine over sex act video

Joe Westerman moved back to Castleford last year (Will Matthews/PA)

Joe Westerman has been hit with a “substantial fine” by Castleford and ordered to perform community service after a video surfaced allegedly showing his involvement in a sex act in public.

The graphic footage seemingly involving the former Hull, Warrington and Wakefield loose forward looks to have been filmed by a passer-by and circulated widely on social media over the weekend.

Castleford announced on Monday morning they were investigating the matter internally and hours later confirmed the punishment for an “incredibly remorseful” Westerman, who has issued a public apology.

The community service will centre on the 33-year-old Westerman educating “young people on the effects of alcohol” as well as the “dangers of social media when in the public eye”.

Club statement: Joe Westerman — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) February 13, 2023

Westerman said in a statement: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions.

“I’d also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my team-mates.

“I’d like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol.”

A Castleford statement added: “The club and its welfare officers, in conjunction with Rugby League Cares, will continue to support Joe and his family throughout this difficult time and will make no further comment.”