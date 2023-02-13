Eoin Morgan tributes and Super Bowl celebrations – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 13.
Cricket
Eoin Morgan hung up his boots.
Stuart Broad got wet.
Mark Boucher?
Football
Nathan Tella had a weekend to remember.
Joey Barton had his say.
Borussia Dortmund were looking forward to Chelsea.
Formula One
Not a bad view of the new AlphaTauri.
Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated.
Eyyyy.
Mixed feelings for Donna Kelce and sons.