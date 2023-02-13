Notification Settings

Eoin Morgan tributes and Super Bowl celebrations – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Former England captain Morgan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

Eoin Morgan

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 13.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan hung up his boots.

Stuart Broad got wet.

Mark Boucher?

Football

Nathan Tella had a weekend to remember.

Joey Barton had his say.

Borussia Dortmund were looking forward to Chelsea.

Formula One

Not a bad view of the new AlphaTauri.

Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated.

Eyyyy.

Mixed feelings for Donna Kelce and sons.

UK & international sports

