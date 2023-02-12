Ella Toone sent off as Manchester United return to top of Women’s Super League

Manchester United won despite having Ella Toone sent off with 10 minutes to play

Manchester United moved back top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham despite playing the last 10 minutes with a player less at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After a hard-fought contest, United broke the deadlock three-quarters of the way into the game when Leah Galton smashed high into the net for her fifth goal of the season.

The hosts brought things level less than 10 minutes later through Beth England’s superb solo effort but United re-established their lead one minute later when Molly Bartrip turned the ball into her own net.

Manchester United ran out 2-1 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)

United were forced to play the final 10 minutes with 10 players as Ella Toone saw red after she clashed with Eveliina Summanen and raised her hand to the Norway international.

Jordan Nobbs’ hat-trick helped Aston Villa extend their unbeaten run to four games with a 6-2 thrashing of Brighton at Broadfield Stadium.

Brighton made a fast start to proceedings as Julia Zigiotti Olme put them into the lead but Villa then embarked on a first-half onslaught with five goals before the break courtesy of Lucy Staniforth, Kirsty Hanson, Rachel Daly and a Nobbs double.

Brighton pulled one back through Danielle Carter’s penalty but Nobbs completed her hat-trick in superb fashion when she slammed home from 30 yards.

Leicester picked up just their second win of the WSL season with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

The only goal of the game came in the eighth minute when Hannah Cain slotted into the bottom-right corner following Courtney Nevin’s cross into the area.