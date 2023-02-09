Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Los Angeles FC nearing loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 33-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since arriving from Barcelona last summer.

Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

What the papers say

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set for a move away from Stamford Bridge. Metro, citing Le10 Sport, says the Chelsea striker is on the verge of completing a loan move to Los Angeles FC for the remainder of the campaign. The 33-year-old has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Barcelona last summer.

Chelsea v Fulham – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva (John Walton/PA)

Staying with Chelsea, the London Evening Standard reports the club are in advanced talks over possibly extending the contract of veteran defender Thiago Silva. Any potential deal would push the Brazilian’s contract into 2024 and past his 39th birthday.

Elsewhere, Jarrad Branthwaite is being hunted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Roma, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old Everton defender has had a standout season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

Ben Foster file photo
Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mirror reports former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster could come out of retirement for a short stint with Tottenham as cover for the injured Hugo Lloris.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 – End of Tournament Package
Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

Jude Bellingham: The Borussia Dortmund forward has ruled out Chelsea and Paris St Germain as potential summer destinations, according to the Daily Express.

Beto: Italian outlet Mondo Udinese reports Everton are gearing up for another attempt to sign the Udinese forward.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News