LeBron James hailed after breaking NBA record – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

David Warner and Pat Cummins were excited for action in India.

LeBron James has been saluted by the sporting world

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 8.

Football

Mesut Ozil did his bit to help in aftermath of Turkey and Syria earthquake.

Beth Mead was ready to cheer on the Lionesses.

Basketball

Congratulated poured in for LeBron James from the basketball world and beyond.

Rugby Union

Jason Robinson reminisced.

Cricket

Jos Buttler was ready for the big one.

David Warner and Pat Cummins were excited for action in India.

But Michael Vaughan does not fancy their chances.

Virat Kohli was excited.

Sam Billings landed a prized possession.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton was hungrier than ever.

Golf

Jordan Spieth reflected on a fun week.

UK & international sports

