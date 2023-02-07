We always want more – Marco Silva focused on firing Fulham through in FA Cup

Marco Silva

Marco Silva “wants more” from his Fulham side despite them sitting eighth in the Premier League and facing Sunderland in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

The newly promoted Cottagers held Chelsea to a goalless Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge last Friday and have avoided any risk of relegation so far, sitting above the likes of the Blues and Liverpool as Silva looks to build on a positive first half of the season.

Silva said: “We want more, we always want more. We had a very good game last Friday, we analysed the game against a very good side and I think (it was) a proper derby the way we played and the way Chelsea played as well but we wanted more from that game.”

Victory in Wednesday’s cup replay on Wearside would see Fulham play Leeds in the last 16 of the FA Cup, a competition Silva takes very seriously.

He said: “I really respect the competition. I had the chance to win the competition in Portugal, I played the final in Greece as well and I know what (it) means this competition, for all the clubs and for us.”

Tom Cairney’s equaliser secured Fulham a 1-1 draw in last week’s game against Sunderland as Silva looks to improve on their display at Craven Cottage.

Silva said: “We want (to) always (do) much more things that we did in the game before.

“Sunderland, they have the quality, they have some young lads (who are) really dangerous in the attack line as well, they can punish you if you are not at your best level.

“From the first mistake they score, of course after we took control of the game like it was our obligation, some chances we created but every time you are creating chances we gave some moments for them to create as well and (that is) something clear we have to improve if we want to go through in this competition.”