Laura Coombs signs two-year contract extension to stay at Manchester City

Midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a two-year extension with Manchester City

Midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep her at Manchester City until June 2025, the club have announced.

Coombs, 32, joined City from Liverpool in the summer of 2019, and has scored 13 goals in 79 appearances across all competitions, four of them in the current Women’s Super League season.

She played a key part in City’s FA Cup-winning run in 2020 as well as their Continental Tyres League Cup victory in 2022.

Coombs has scored four goals for City so far this season (Tim Goode/PA)

Coombs said: “I’m really happy to get this sorted. I feel really settled and valued at Manchester City. We’ve got a great group here that’s so ambitious and so driven, and I’m very happy to continue to be a part of that.

“Anyone who comes to City knows that they’ll develop as a player – that was a big reason for me coming here initially and now extending my deal again. As long as I’m here, I know I will continue to do just that.

“When I go out on the pitch right now, I feel super confident, I know my role in the team, and [head coach] Gareth [Taylor] always pushes me to do more.

“Right now, this is probably the most consistent football of my career which is great, and I can’t wait to continue that in the years to come.”

Securing Coombs’ services provides some much-needed stability for City boss Taylor (Nick Potts/PA)

A pre-season exodus at City saw midfielder Keira Walsh and defender Lucy Bronze move to Barcelona, forward Janine Beckie move to Portland Thorns, Caroline Weir join Real Madrid and the retirements of Lionesses Jill Scott and Ellen White.

Securing Coombs provides some welcome stability for Taylor, who also tied down England international Alex Greenwood to a three-year extension in December.

He said: “We’re thrilled to have Laura sign a new deal with us – she thoroughly deserves this extension.

“She is an incredibly important and popular member of our squad and has proven since she arrived at City what a dependable and talented player she is.

Here to stay! ✍️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Read more ? — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 7, 2023

“Her experience is invaluable as we strive for more success as a team, and we’re really excited to continue working with her over the coming years.”

Fourth-placed WSL side Manchester City travel to Arsenal on Wednesday for their Conti Cup semi-final before hosting the Gunners for a Saturday WSL clash.