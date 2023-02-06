Notification Settings

Government pushes back publication of White Paper on football

Published:

The decision is understood to relate to the volume of other Government business.

Fans protest
The publication of a Government White Paper expected to support the creation of an independent regulator for football has been pushed back.

The PA news agency understands the decision is not due to any late changes to the paper but instead relates to the volume of other Government business, and the desire to make sure it is not overshadowed as Downing Street deals with widespread public sector strikes.

The earliest the White Paper will now be published is understood to be the week beginning February 20.

