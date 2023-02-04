Nathan Jones under fire from his own fans as Brentford humble Southampton

BrentfSouthampton manager Nathan Jones came in for flakord v Southampton â Premier League â Gtech Community Stadium

Southampton fans turned on Nathan Jones after seeing their side slump to another limp defeat, 3-0 at Brentford.

Saints could have climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a victory at the Gtech Stadium, but instead goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned them to an eighth loss in their last nine matches.

The away supporters have evidently run out of patience with manager Jones, greeting one substitution with a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’.

When Jensen headed the third with 10 minutes left, the mood worsened with ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ and ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ ringing out from one angry corner of the ground.

Brentford, by contrast, are now in the top seven and the top dogs in west London after neighbours Chelsea and Fulham drew on Friday night.

They are unbeaten in nine Premier League games stretching back to October and, brimming with confidence. their fluid front four of Josh Dasilva, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo simply tormented the Southampton defence.

The Bees were inches from taking an early lead when Wissa knocked the ball around Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu and crashed an angled drive against the crossbar.

Toney had a shot blocked in front of goal by some desperate defending after a slick move between Mbeumo and Dasilva, before Mbeumo fired a another presentable chance across goal and wide.

Southampton had at least battled gamely for 40 minutes, but then they capitulated.

The goal the hosts had been threatening arrived when Mbeumo spun out of trouble on the left wing and swung in a cross which Mee met with a powerful header.

It was a painful goal for Saints in more ways than one, as Mee crashed heads with defender Mohammed Salisu leaving both needing prolonged treatment.

But no sooner did play restart when the Bees doubled their lead with another clinical, sweeping attack.

Using the outside of his left boot like a pitching wedge, Dasilva spread the ball out wide to Wissa who cut inside and provided a low cross for Mbeumo to tap in.

Jones went all in at the break by sending on new signings Kamaldeen Sulemana, the Ghanaian winger, and 6ft 7in Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu.

The pair combined brightly when Onuachu played the ball out wide to Sulemana, who came inside on his right foot and forced a first save of the afternoon from David Raya.