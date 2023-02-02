Football rumours: Everton hoping to sign Andre Ayew after botched deadline day

Xavi denies rumours on Raphinha to leave Barça in the summer: “We will always support Raphinha — he’s the future of Barcelona”. ?? #FCB

“He's a criticized player, but he does a lot and we value Raphinha a lot”. pic.twitter.com/aJZvjjsRg2

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2023