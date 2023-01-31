Leigh Halfpenny to start for Wales in Six Nations opener with Ireland

Leigh Halfpenny will start for Wales

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny will make his first Test match start for 19 months in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Halfpenny, who has won 97 caps, last featured in the starting line-up when Wales beat Canada during their 2021 summer internationals.

He is joined in the back-three by Josh Adams and Rio Dyer, while Wales head coach Warren Gatland has selected six Ospreys forwards, plus centre Joe Hawkins, with Saracens’ Nick Tompkins missing out.