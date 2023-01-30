Wrexham could host Premier League Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round

Wrexham will host Tottenham if they can overcome Sheffield United

Wrexham will face Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fifth round if they can overcome Sheffield United in their replay, with a home clash against Tottenham awaiting the winner.

John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday, and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.

Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides having not played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.

On that occasion, Pep Guardiola’s men were triumphant, and they are among the favourites for this year’s FA Cup, having last lifted the trophy in the 2018-19 season.

The winner of the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay between Wrexham and Sheffield United will be at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Fifth Round ?⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/2N3IlG6n8W — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) January 30, 2023

Manchester United could have an all-Premier League clash, but will have to wait to find out their opponents, with Derby and West Ham playing on Monday.

Stoke host Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool with a late winner on Sunday.

Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland after the teams could not be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday, while Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham.

We will face Bristol City away in the fifth round of the FA Cup ? pic.twitter.com/aJJauyJpIt — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 30, 2023

In the other games, Southampton play the winner of the replay between Luton and Grimsby, while Ipswich or Burnley will host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood.