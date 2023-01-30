Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were victorious in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Australian Open men's singles title
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Australian Open men's singles title

Novak Djokovic clinched a record-equalling 22nd grand slam with a 10th Australian Open men’s singles title at Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific women’s final, earning her first major crown in the process.

Manchester City edged Premier League title rivals Arsenal 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, with Liverpool’s miserable season continuing on Saturday as the holders were dumped out of the competition by Kaoru Mitoma’s stoppage-time strike for Brighton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City v Arsenal – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland attempts an overhead-kick during their 1-0 win over Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Casemiro celebrated his first brace in Manchester United colours (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – AMEX Stadium
Kaoru Mitoma’s stoppage time strike dumped Liverpool out the cup (John Walton/PA)
Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
The only non-league side left in the FA Cup, Wrexham, drew with Sheffield United to force a replay (Peter Byrne/PA)
Australian Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic reacts to winning his 22nd grand slam (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Australian Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka reacts after defeating Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open women’s singles final (Aaron Favila/AP)
Australian Open Tennis
Djokovic kisses the trophy after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas (Aaron Favila/AP)
Chelsea v Liverpool – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fourth Round – Kingsmeadow
Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Women’s FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA)
Anthony Yarde v Artur Beterbiev – OVO Arena Wembley
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for the first time, after they announced their February fight (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Yarde v Artur Beterbiev – OVO Arena Wembley
Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts with an eighth-round stoppage win over Anthony Yarde (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Rory McIlroy will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds reacts in the stands during the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield United (Peter Byrne/PA)
South Africa England Cricket
Captain Jos Buttler, middle, leaves the field after England’s defeat in the second ODI against South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)
