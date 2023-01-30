Jonny Gray joins up with Scotland squad ahead of Six Nations opener with England

Jonny Gray in action for Scotland

Jonny Gray has joined up with the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against England.

The Exeter lock was not present at the training camp in Edinburgh last week because of what the Scottish Rugby Union described as “an ongoing medical issue”.

Edinburgh’s Jamie Hodgson was called into the squad on a temporary basis.

However, Gray started for the Chiefs on Saturday in the Gallagher Premiership and scored a try in their victory over Gloucester.

A brief SRU statement read: “After missing the training week in Edinburgh, Gray has rejoined the squad in Spain.