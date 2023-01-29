Notification Settings

Australian Open day 14: Novak Djokovic wins 10th Melbourne title

Published:

The story of the final day of action from Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his 10th Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic celebrates his 10th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic made history again at the Australian Open by winning his 10th title.

The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) in the final to join Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s standings on 22 grand slam titles.

He also overtakes Carlos Alcaraz to regain the world number one ranking.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic celebrates with his team and family
Novak Djokovic celebrates with his team and family (Aaron Favila/AP)

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Czech mate

Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova kiss the trophy
Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova kiss the trophy (Aaron Favila/AP)

Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova made it four grand slam titles from the last five tournaments in women’s doubles. They have not lost a slam match since the US Open in 2021.

Roll of honour

Aryna Sabalenka hugs the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup
Aryna Sabalenka hugs the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women’s singles: Aryna Sabalenka

Men’s doubles: Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler (Australia)

Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

Mixed doubles: Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos (Brazil)

Boys’ singles: Alexander Blockx (Belgium)

Girls’ singles: Alina Korneeva

Boys’ doubles: Learner Tien and Cooper Williams (USA)

Girls’ doubles: Renata Jamrichova (Slovakia) and Federica Urgesi (Italy)

Men’s wheelchair singles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain)

Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)

Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)

Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)

Quad wheelchair singles: Sam Schroder (Netherlands)

Quad wheelchair doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink (Netherlands)

