Australian Open day 13: Aryna Sabalenka wins first grand slam singles title

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the 13th day of action from Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka hugs the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup
Aryna Sabalenka hugs the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles trophy in style in a pulsating Australian Open final.

The 24-year-old produced an awesome display of power tennis before holding her nerve to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett claimed a long-awaited first Melbourne title in the wheelchair singles, adding to his doubles crown and making it seven singles slams in total.

Aryna Sabalenka lies on the court after her moment of victory
Aryna Sabalenka lies on the court after her moment of victory (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The junior finals took place on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena, with Belgian Alexander Blockx and Russian Alina Korneeva claiming the titles following tight battles.

The Australian Open will conclude with the men’s singles final on Sunday evening.

Novak Djokovic is once again chasing history as he aims to win a 10th title at Melbourne Park and draw level with Rafael Nadal on 22 grand slam trophies.

His opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas will bid to win a first slam title in his second final, while the winner will overtake Carlos Alcaraz as world number one.

