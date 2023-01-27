Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa to have all-female match officials

Sue Redfern and Anna Harris

Next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa will have an all-female panel of match officials for the first time in the history of ICC global tournaments.

Three match referees and 10 umpires will form the 13-strong team, with England’s Anna Harris due to make her major ICC event debut as the youngest of the panel at just 24-years-old.

Sue Redfern is the other English umpire to be named, while Australian Claire Polosak has continued her record of having officiated at every Women’s World Cup since 2016.

“We are thrilled to announce this panel of match officials for the Women’s T20 World Cup,” ICC general manager Wasim Khan said.

History beckons at the ICC Women's #T20WorldCup next month ? Details ?https://t.co/Y3CWL7QhY7 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 27, 2023

“Women’s cricket has been growing rapidly in recent years and as part of that we have been building the pathways to ensure more women have the opportunity to officiate at the highest level.

“This announcement is a reflection of our intent in this space and just the start of our journey where men and women enjoy the same opportunities across our sport.

“We are committed to continuing to support our female match officials and provide opportunities to showcase their talents on the global stage. I wish them all the best for the tournament.”

ICC manager for women’s cricket Snehal Pradhan said: “When young women and girls see it, they believe that they can be it. That’s just one of the reasons why having this match officials panel is so special.

“It shows the next generation that there is a career and a pathway that takes them to the very top of the game, the World Cup, even if you’re not a player. It shows that there are so many ways to get involved.”

Match officials at the Women’s T20 World Cup:

Match referees: GS Lakshmi (India), Shandre Fritz (South Africa), Michell Pereira (Sri Lanka)