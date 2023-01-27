Thank you God, it wasn’t my time – Conor McGregor says car knocked him off bike

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor says knowing how to land “saved my life” after revealing he was hit by a car while out cycling on his bike.

The Irish mixed martial artist and UFC great posted a picture on social media of his bike in the middle of the road.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram page.

Conor McGregor(left) is a former IFC champion (Brian Lawless/PA)

“A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also.

“Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

McGregor, the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously, has not fought since suffering a serious leg injury in July 2021.