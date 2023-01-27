Notification Settings

RFU apologises for handling of tackle height decision

UK & international sportsPublished:

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney is potentially facing a no confidence vote from grassroots clubs.

The RFU has apologised for the way they handled a decision to lower tackle height
The Rugby Football Union has apologised for its handling of the decision to lower the tackle height across the English community game to the waist.

The RFU has been subjected to a furious backlash in response to the announcement made last week, with chief executive Bill Sweeney potentially facing a no confidence vote from grassroots clubs.

“The RFU board, council and executive staff apologise for the anger and concern that has been created among the rugby community by announcing the decision to lower the tackle height from next season,” a statement read.

