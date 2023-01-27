Notification Settings

Hammer blow for England with Elliot Daly ruled out of Six Nations through injury

Published:

Daly must now target the summer’s World Cup warm-up games to add to his 57 caps.

England’s preparations for the Six Nations have suffered another hammer blow after Elliot Daly was ruled out of the entire tournament because of a hamstring injury.

Daly was expected to make his first appearance since last year’s Championship having fallen out of favour under Eddie Jones, but his club Saracens have revealed he will need 12 weeks of rehabilitation.

The versatile back sustained the injury in Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Edinburgh last Sunday and must now target the summer’s World Cup warm-up games to add to his 57 caps.

