Djokovic’s father insists he unwittingly posed for photos with Putin supporters

The parents of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, father Srdjan and mother Dijana during his post match speech following his win over Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

Novak Djokovic’s father has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open but has decided not to attend his son’s semi-final against Tommy Paul.

A video on a Russian activist’s YouTube channel emerged on Thursday showing Srdjan Djokovic standing with a man holding a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin’s face on it and wearing a t-shit bearing the Z symbol that demonstrates support for the war in Ukraine.

In a statement released by the tennis star’s representatives, Mr Djokovic senior said: “I am here to support my son only. I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption.

Novak Djokovic signs autographs for fans after his victory over Andrey Rublev (Dita Alangkara/AP)

“I was outside with Novak’s fans as I have done after all of my son’s matches to celebrate his wins and take pictures with them. I had no intention of being caught up in this.

“My family has lived through the horror of war, and we wish only for peace. So there is no disruption to tonight’s semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home.

“I wish for a great match and I will be cheering for my son, as always.”

Srdjan Djokovic made no comment about a translation on the video that claims he said “long live Russia”. The remark has been translated by Serbian journalists as a simple goodbye.

Djokovic’s parents have travelled to Australia for the first time since his first title in 2008 to offer support to their son following his deportation last year.

A number of Russia supporters gathered on the steps outside Rod Laver Arena following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory over Russian Andrey Rublev.

Waving flags and chanting “Russia, Serbia”, they were eventually tackled by security, with four people questioned by police over the flags and threatening security guards.

Australian Open organisers have been criticised for not tackling the demonstrators sooner, with the video showing they were allowed to remain on the steps for several minutes.

In a statement, Tennis Australia said: “After the events of Wednesday night, we acted swiftly to work with police and our security teams to have the instigators of the protest removed from the venue.

Russian flags were banned after one was displayed at a first-round match (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

“Throughout the event we’ve spoken with players and their teams about the importance of not engaging in any activity that causes distress or disruption.

“Mr Srdjan Djokovic has issued a statement confirming that he will not attend tonight’s semi-final.

“We will continue to strive for the safety of fans at the event and reiterate our position banning flags from Belarus and Russia.