Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

On This Day in 2008: Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist retires

UK & international sportsPublished:

Gilchrist was one of the most exciting cricketers of the modern game.

Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist

Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist announced his retirement from cricket on this day in 2008.

The 36-year-old revealed his intent to step down during a Test match against India with his one-day international career ending a month later upon the conclusion of a triangular series with India and Sri Lanka.

A decision shaped by the desire to spend more time with his family was made public the day after he had overtaken South Africa’s Mark Boucher to become the record holder for most Test dismissals by a wicketkeeper with 416.

Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist retired as an all-time great of Australian cricket (Gareth Copley/PA)

Boucher went on to reclaim the record, finishing on 555, but Gilchrist’s mark on the game extended far beyond his tidy work behind the stumps thanks to his ability to change a match through his aggressive batting.

“It is with great pride and happiness that I make the decision to retire from Test and one-day cricket,” Gilchrist said.

“My family and I have been fortunate to have had an amazing journey full of rich experiences throughout my career and are sincerely grateful to all who have helped make this stage of our lives so fulfilling.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News