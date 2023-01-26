Kolo Toure sacked by Wigan after less than two months in charge

Wigan Athletic v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – DW Stadium

Wigan have sacked manager Kolo Toure after less than two months with the Latics failing to win any of his nine games in charge.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender signed a three-and-a-half year deal when he took the job on November 29, but picked up only two points from seven league games and also suffered defeat in the FA Cup at the hands of Luton following a replay.

Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to the same opposition in the league left Wigan bottom of the table, four points from safety.

The job was Toure’s first as a manager following coaching roles with his native Ivory Coast as well as Celtic and Leicester.

Backroom staff Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have also left the DW Stadium.

Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club.

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included.