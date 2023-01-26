Brendan Rodgers: Leicester working very hard to bring in new players

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City – Premier League – City Ground

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists all his players know where they stand ahead of the transfer deadline.

The window closes on Tuesday with Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard linked with moves away.

The Foxes have signed Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for £17million this window with Rodgers still hunting new recruits.

“There will be adjustments in the squad but everyone is clear from the summer what their situation is,” he said.

“If a senior player has to miss out (in the 25 man Premier League squad) he will have known that will have been the case or known he needed to get football elsewhere.

“We have to do what’s best for the club and the squad. We don’t need to move any out, the club are working very hard to get the right type of player we need in.

“We can get a player in, there’s no problem with that, but you have to get the right type of player in.”

The Foxes go to Walsall in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday having beaten Gillingham 1-0 to progress earlier this month.

Dennis Praet is available after limping off with an ankle issue in the 2-2 draw against Brighton while James Maddison is expected to be in the squad and full-back Kristiansen could make his debut.

But Rodgers is wary of the League Two Saddlers who have lost just twice in the division since September.

“You have to do the dirty stuff well in the game, you are not just going to turn up thinking you are a Premier League player and the other team will roll over,” he said.

“Walsall have lost once in 13 games, they are at home, it’s a tight little stadium and they are a team who will want to get a scalp.

“You have to work, win the first, second and third balls, and then play your football.