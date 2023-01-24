Three men arrested for alleged homophobic chanting at Liverpool-Chelsea match

BANNED | Working alongside @Everton, we welcome the Banning Order issued to Matthew Gillespie, 32, after he pleaded guilty to racially abusing a @LCFC fan at Goodison last year.

More here, including how to report such incidents to stewards or police:https://t.co/wtE88wsbLN pic.twitter.com/uDucn7sMxb

— MerPol Everton FC (@MerPolEFC) January 24, 2023