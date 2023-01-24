I have Armenian roots – Karen Khachanov angers Azerbaijan with Artsakh support

Russian-Armenian tennis star, Karen Khachanov has made it to the #AustralianOpen Quarter Finals and once again wrote a message of solidarity on the @Channel9 camera standing in solidarity with #Artsakh.

Keep believing all the way until the end! Artsakh Stay Strong

— Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) (@ANCaustralia) January 22, 2023