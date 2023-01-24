Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

David Beckham and Marcus Rashford feel the cold – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ben Stokes was amazed by Chris Woakes’ bowling and Oleksandr Usyk had a message for Tyson Fury.

David Beckham and Marcus Rashford
David Beckham and Marcus Rashford

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24.

Football

David Beckham was still thawing out.

Marcus Rashford was in the ice… with a polar bear.

Kammy was feeling grateful.

Antony prepared for a big week.

Rodrigo Bentancur reflected on a successful Monday night for Spurs.

Gary Neville felt upbeat.

Jermain Defoe enjoyed being in the studio.

Forest Green were not happy.

Neil Warnock got his hands dirty.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was amazed by Chris Woakes’ bowling.

Whoops!

Golf

Justin Rose geared up for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Athletics

Aston Villa fan Katharine Merry was feeling thankful to Darvel.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk had a message for Tyson Fury.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News