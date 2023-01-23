The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal celebrate

Arsenal stayed in pole position for the Premier League title with Eddie Nketiah settling a five-goal thriller against Manchester United.

Rivals Manchester City had earlier kept the pressure on by romping to victory over Wolves as Erling Haaland continued his prolific first season in England with a treble.

There was worse news for Everton’s struggling boss Frank Lampard, while Liverpool and Chelsea were unable to give their campaigns a shot in the arm as they battled to stalemate.

In Melbourne, Andy Murray’s valiant progress to the third round of the Australian Open saw him beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut and back in Manchester a bitter boxing rivalry reached an apparent end.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Eddie Nketiah flings out a boot to keep the Gunners five points clear at the top of the table (John Walton/PA)

Marcus Rashford celebrates putting United ahead with his ninth goal in as many games (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea debutant Mykhailo Mudryk reacts to a missed chance in a 0-0 draw against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City’s hat-trick hero Erling Haaland shares a light moment with Wolves defender Nathan Collins (Martin Rickett/PA)

Under-pressure Everton manager Frank Lampard contemplates another costly defeat as the Toffees went down 2-0 to West Ham (Victoria Jones/PA)

An exhausted Andy Murray bowed out of the Australian Open in the third round after a gruelling 4am finish in his previous match (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Novak Djokovic had trouble in the third round in Melbourne (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Liam Smith handed Chris Eubank Jr the first stoppage of his career to cap a controversial week in the duo’s rivalry (Nick Potts/PA)

Referee Neil Hair leads the officials off the pitch after abandoning Chelsea’s WSL game against Liverpool after just six minutes of play (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nick David touched down as Harlequins booked their place in the Champions Cup knockout stages with a 39-29 win over Sharks (Ben Whitley/PA)