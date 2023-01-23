Manchester City sign Argentina U20 midfielder Maximo Perrone for £8m

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have signed 20-year-old midfielder Maximo Perrone from Argentinian club Velez Sarsfield.

The Premier League champions have announced the Argentina Under-20 international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The PA news agency understands City have agreed to pay a fee of around £8million for the player.

We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The midfielder will join us after the U-20 South American Championship. Welcome, Máximo! ???#ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2023

Perrone is currently playing at the South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia and will link up with his new club after the tournament ends.

He will train with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad for the remainder of the season but has been signed with an eye on the future and is not expected to be involved this term.