Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from loan spell at Blackpool

Liverpoool defender Rhys Williams playing for Blackpool

Liverpool have recalled defender Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Blackpool as potential cover for any transfer activity.

With senior centre-back Virgil Van Dijk sidelined by a hamstring problem until the middle of next month the club are keen to ensure they are not left short of options.

Nat Phillips is currently fifth choice, behind Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, and has made only five appearances this season but it is understood he is attracting interest ahead of the window closing having previously had loans at Stuttgart and Bournemouth.