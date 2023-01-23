Football rumours: Arsenal make Declan Rice their top transfer target

Sheffield United's starboy Iliman Ndiaye, attracting interest from Premier League clubs. He has 10 goals and 7 assists this season, proposals could arrive soon – also Everton are tracking him. ??

Understand player and Sheffield plan is to stay until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/QxchiFDEdZ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023