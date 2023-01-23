Australian Open day eight: Djokovic storms through and Linette adds to upsets

Novak Djokovic and Magda Linette

Novak Djokovic established himself as the clear favourite to win a 10th Australian Open title by dismantling home hope Alex De Minaur in the fourth round.

Djokovic reported no pain from his suspect hamstring after a 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory that sets up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Holger Rune over five sets in one of the matches of the tournament.

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka produced a terrific display to see off Belinda Bencic while Pole Magda Linette knocked out fourth seed Caroline Garcia in the latest shock.

Picture of the day

Andrey Rublev apologises to opponent Holger Rune for his dramatic net-cord winner (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Shot of the day

Tweet of the day

Watching Novak tonight makes me feel good about my tennis in general ? how have I beaten this guy ? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 23, 2023

Stat of the day

Federer hits the slopes

Fallen seeds

Women: Caroline Garcia (4), Belinda Bencic (12), Zhang Shuai (23)

Men: Holger Rune (9), Alex De Minaur (22), Roberto Bautista Agut (24)

Who’s up next?

The first semi-finalists will be decided at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

The big-hitting battle between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko kicks things off on Rod Laver Arena before Sebastian Korda takes on Karen Khachanov.