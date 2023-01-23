Aston Villa sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire

Unai Emery

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Colombia international Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, the Premier League club have announced.

Villa agreed a reported £14.75million deal with the Major League Soccer franchise for the 19-year-old striker last week.

Duran scored eight goals in 22 MLS appearances for the Fire last season and has three international caps to his name.

He becomes manager Unai Emery’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis.