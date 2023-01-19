Wigan agree to suspended three-point deduction for late payment of wages

Wigan have been given a suspended three-point deduction by the English Football League

Wigan have agreed to a suspended three-point deduction imposed by the English Football League for the late payment of wages in 2022.

The Latics have reached an ‘Agreed Decision’ with the EFL over a financial misconduct charge after being late paying players’ salaries on three occasions last year.

A club statement read: “The club notified the EFL, following Football League regulations, that it was late with the payment of wages on three occasions last year – in June, July and October 2022.

“As a result, the EFL subsequently charged Wigan Athletic with misconduct for failing to comply with Regulation 64.7.

“Regulation 86 allows the EFL and a club to enter an ‘Agreed Decision’ where it is appropriate in the circumstances to conclude a matter effectively and equitably without referring the matter to a Disciplinary Commission.”

The suspended three-point deduction is valid for 12 months with a further sanction imposed on the club’s owners to deposit “an amount equal to 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account”.

Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi fronted a takeover of Wigan in 2021 after they had gone into administration in the summer of 2020.