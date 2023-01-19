Australian Open day four: Good Evans, magical Murray wins Melbourne marathon

Andy Murray, left, hugs Thanasi Kokkinakis after their epic battle

Andy Murray wrote another remarkable chapter in his career by winning his longest-ever match to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Australian Open.

The contest lasting five hours and 45 minutes finished at 4.05am and ended a day that saw defeats for second seeds Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur and more hamstring concern for Novak Djokovic.

Dan Evans moved safely through to round three 15 hours before Murray completed victory to set up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Picture of the day

Andy Murray looks to the sky during his late-night epic against Thanasi Kokkinakis (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Quote of the day

Point of the day

Tweet of the day

10 days between.. ciao ao, can be proud of the efforts made to be here. back to it. pic.twitter.com/aM7fButcFH — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) January 18, 2023

Not so lucky day

A perfect shot from the Australian Open bird ?? Alexander Zverev will be hoping he gets some good luck after that ?#AusOpen | @AlexZverev pic.twitter.com/Bi1TDcfz1q — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 19, 2023

Alexander Zverev won the first set against Michael Mmoh but went on to lose after this unfortunate interruption.

Fallen seeds

Women: Ons Jabeur (2), Veronika Kudermetova (9), Anett Kontaveit (16), Liudmila Samsonova (18), Irina Camelia Begu (27)

Men: Casper Ruud (2), Taylor Fritz (8), Alexander Zverev (12), Pablo Carreno Busta (14), Diego Schwartzman (23), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (30)

Who’s up next?

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek will look to avoid the raft of upsets against Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa while third seed Jessica Pegula plays Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.