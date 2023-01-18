Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mateusz Klich jokes about a huge Leeds signing – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Mateusz Klich joked about a high-profile signing at Leeds
Mateusz Klich joked about a high-profile signing at Leeds

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 18.

Football

Vodafone were busy…

Mateusz Klich had a laugh.

Shear class!

Sergio Aguero was still celebrating.

Tennis

Coco Gauff battled past Emma Raducanu.

Jamie Murray was enjoying Melbourne.

Thanasi Kokkinakis had a win to celebrate…

…but then got called Nick.

Cycling

Laura Kenny had an announcement.

Cricket

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are not that old…

Sam Billings wanted answers.

Ollie Pope saluted the retiring Hashim Amla.

Athletics

Usain Bolt reminisced.

Gymnastics

A tough week for Max Whitlock.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was enjoying training.

Gilles Villeneuve was remembered.

Golf

Shane Lowry was ready for business.

Snooker

Do you wanna build a snowman?

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News