Jamie Chadwick to continue in Williams’ Driver Academy next season

Williams academy driver Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick has been retained as an academy driver at Williams despite securing a full-time deal to race in the United States.

The 24-year-old from Bath, who has been the dominant force of the all-female W Series – winning the championship on three occasions – has agreed to drive for Andretti Autosport in this season’s Indy Nxt series.

However, Williams have confirmed that Chadwick will remain with them in a support role.

Staying with the team for another season! ?@JamieChadwick will continue her role in the team’s Driver Academy! ?#WeAreWilliams — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 18, 2023

The British outfit, who have a new team principal following James Vowles’ switch from Mercedes, say Chadwick will “continue with a personalised simulator program to aid in her progression as a driver and provide valuable support to the team’s race preparations”.

Chadwick says Williams’ commitment keeps her Formula One dream possible. It is 47 years since a female driver, Italian Lella Lombardi, last took part in an F1 race.

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing,” said Chadwick, who joined the team’s academy in 2019.