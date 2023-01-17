Jesse Marsch retains belief he can turn around Leeds’ fortunes

Jesse Marsch's side are winless since November

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch believes victory over Cardiff in Wednesday night’s FA Cup replay can kick-start his side’s season.

The Whites have won only two of their last 15 Premier League games and sit two points above the bottom three.

They dominated for long periods in last Friday’s league clash at Aston Villa only to lose 2-1 and before that salvaged a 2-2 draw at Cardiff in the third round of the cup thanks to Sonny Perkins’ stoppage-time equaliser.

A section of Leeds fans do not think Marsch is the right man to turn Leeds’ fortunes around, but the American insists his side will soon click into top gear.

Marsch said: “I feel (the Villa game) was a massive step in the right direction. I’m more energised and I’m stronger in my belief that we’re going to be a good team and we’re going to be a good team soon.

“Now we have to show it, specifically tomorrow. We need another complete performance. We need conviction and we need a win. I hate being results based, but that’s where we are.”

Leeds signed Georginio Rutter for a club record fee, which could rise to £36million, on Saturday night and defender Max Wober arrived from Salzburg for a reported £11m earlier in the transfer window.

Morocco’s World Cup midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has also been linked with the Yorkshire club and Marsch feels the new signings show he still has the board’s full backing.

He said: “I accept the pressures of what’s happening in my role at this club right now. I accept it and understand it.

“The only thing I can say is we’re doing everything we can and we believe in this project.

“I think that’s clear with the transfers we make, the decisions we make, with everything we’ve done. It’s shown unity.

“I’m disappointed with the fact that we haven’t developed faster and better and that’s my responsibility.

“I have to continue to find ways to push buttons, what we do in training and tactical sessions, with video, everything, so that we can get better at a quicker rate.”

France Under-21s striker Rutter is not available to face Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff, but Luis Sinisterra could return to the squad after a foot injury.

Patrick Bamford could also feature after stepping off the bench to score against Villa in his first appearance since October, having recovered from groin surgery.