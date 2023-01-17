Football rumours: Declan Rice emerges as Arsenal’s top summer target

Franck Kessié’s future depends now on Barcelona. Discussions took place with intermediaries on a possible swap deal with Marcelo Brozović over last days, but it’s up to Barça and Xavi ??? #FCB

Memphis Depay “won’t join Inter”, as his lawyer told me — his priority is Atlético. pic.twitter.com/FpqwLU4RMV

