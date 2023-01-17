Chinese Grand Prix will not be replaced as F1 confirms record 23 races for 2023

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads the way at the British Grand Prix

Formula One will have a four-week hole in this season’s calendar after the sport’s bosses confirmed the Chinese Grand Prix would not be replaced.

The race in Shanghai – which had been due to take place on April 16 – was cancelled last month amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Despite Chinese officials subsequently moving away from their zero-Covid policy, the round could not be salvaged, marking the fourth season it has been scrubbed from the racing schedule.

Locked in ? The 2023 F1 calendar will feature 23 races#F1 pic.twitter.com/p8PW8FFIO2 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 17, 2023

F1 executives assessed a number of options to fill the vacant slot – with Portimao in the Algarve understood to be the main contender.

But the sport’s chiefs decided against the logistical headache of diverting to Portugal following the third round of the season in Melbourne, Australia on April 2, and then on to Azerbaijan.

It is believed F1 explored the opportunity of bringing the race in Baku forward by a week, but it was confirmed on Tuesday that the fixture on April 30 will not be moved.

The race in China will not be replaced, Formula One bosses have confirmed (David Davies/PA)

The season begins in Bahrain on March 5 – and concludes in Abu Dhabi on November 26 – and features a record 23 rounds, one more than last year.

F1 said in a statement: “Formula One can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged.”