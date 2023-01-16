The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, scorer of the team's second goal, celebrates after the 2-0 win at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA).

Arsenal savoured derby glory as they won 2-0 at Tottenham to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, after second-placed Manchester City had been defeated 2-1 at their local rivals Manchester United a day earlier.

Mykhailo Mudryk was unveiled as a new signing for Chelsea’s men’s team as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at home, while their female counterparts secured a 1-1 draw via Sam Kerr’s late equaliser in their Women’s Super League top-two clash at Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Judd Trump overcame Mark Williams 10-8 to become Masters champion at Alexandra Palace, and England’s netball team completed a 2-1 series victory over Jamaica with a 63-59 triumph at the Copper Box Arena.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Captain Hugo Lloris, having scored an own goal, looks dejected during Tottenham’s defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale speaks to an assistant referee after an attempt by a fan to kick him after the final whistle (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United’s winner against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

City manager Pep Guardiola confronts the officials after the final whistle of a game that saw United equalise with a controversial Bruno Fernandes goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

New Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk on the pitch at half time of the match against Crystal Palace (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic converts a penalty at Newcastle – an effort subsequently ruled out for a double contact as the Cottagers are beaten 1-0 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp watches his side lose 3-0 at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA).

Everton fans hold up banners in protest against the club hierarchy after the 2-1 defeat to Southampton at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA).

Sam Kerr (right) celebrates her late leveller as WSL leaders Chelsea draw 1-1 with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)

Judd Trump with the Paul Hunter Trophy after beating Mark Williams in the Masters final (Steven Paston/PA)

Saracens’ Elliot Daly scores one of his three tries during their 48-28 Heineken Champions Cup win over Lyon (Ben Whitley/PA)

England’s Olivia Tchine scores during the Vitality Netball International Series match against Jamaica on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA)