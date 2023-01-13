Eric Cantona meets a familiar face – Friday’s sporting social

I am really disappointed that the season is over for me?. After successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club???

Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/1aBftDRPED

