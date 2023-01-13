Notification Settings

Eric Cantona meets a familiar face – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Also, tennis players were looking ahead to the Australian Open.

Eric Cantona

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 12.

Football

Eric Cantona caught up with his old boss.

Beth Mead shared some heartbreaking news.

Rio Ferdinand put his body on the line.

A blow for Donny van de Beek.

Kai Havertz wanted Chelsea to stick together.

Marcus Rashford won an award.

As did Eddie Nketiah.

Tennis

The countdown continued for the year’s first grand slam.

But Cameron Norrie still had work to do in New Zealand.

Players reacted to a controversial moment on the Challenger Tour.

MMA

Conor McGregor looked strong.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

