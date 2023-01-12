Football banning orders rise significantly over first half of season

Football banning orders has risen sharply this season

Football banning orders issued in relation to matches in England and Wales have increased notably in the first half of the current season compared to the same period last season, according to new police figures.

Data released by the UK Football Policing Unit on Thursday showed there were 343 banning orders issued between July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, an increase of 230 per cent compared to the same period in the 2021-22 campaign.

The huge increase in banning orders is seen by police chiefs as evidence of the “positive action” that officers and the Crown Prosecution Service are taking to tackle the problems behind football disorder, which is still described as being at “worrying” levels.

From November 10 last year, anyone convicted of either possessing or supplying class A drugs at a regulated game could be made subject to a banning order.

There were 999 football-related arrests in the period covered by the data, an 11 per cent increase on the first half of 2021-22.

Reported incidents at matches were down 19 per cent to 661, but that still represented the second-highest mid-season figure on record. Incidents were reported at 43 per cent of the 1,550 matches covered by the data.

Incidents involving supporter drug use increased by 42 per cent, while incidents featuring pyrotechnics increased by 12 per cent.

Hate crime incidents at matches were down by 24 per cent – with 157 in the first half of 2022-23 compared to 206 in 2021-22. However, there were 29 incidents of online hate allegations, a 53 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous season – 19.

Pitch incursions were also down 39 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous season – 120 instances compared to 199.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s football policing lead, Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police, said: “These figures show that we are continuing to see a worrying level of disorder at football matches across the country at all levels.

“Whilst the total number of incidents reported is down, this is still the second highest figure we have seen, and it is particularly concerning to see a rise in pyrotechnics, missiles, drug use and attacks on stadium staff.

Football-related arrests have risen since last season (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We have seen some positive strides made this season including the introduction of football banning orders for people caught in possession of drugs and the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics.

“The increase in arrests and football banning orders also demonstrates that the police are taking positive action to tackle the problems, working closely with the CPS.