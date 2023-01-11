Notification Settings

Southampton to face Newcastle while Forest take on Man Utd in Carabao Cup semis

UK & international sportsPublished:

Dean Henderson saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out to set up a clash with Manchester United.

Southampton will face Newcastle in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup while Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest

Southampton’s reward for knocking out Manchester City is a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle while Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United.

First-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo secured a stunning 2-0 win for Nathan Jones’ under-pressure Saints, who will host the high-flying Magpies in the first leg.

Newcastle reached their first League Cup semi-final for 47 years with a 2-0 win against Leicester on Tuesday night, when boyhood fan Dan Burn scored his first goal for the club.

Four-time League Cup winners Nottingham Forest were drawn at home to Manchester United following their 4-3 win on penalties against Wolves after the game finished 1-1 in normal time.

Dean Henderson saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out to set up a clash with United after Erik ten Hag’s side beat Sky Bet League One outfit Charlton 3-0 on Tuesday.

But on-loan Henderson will not be able to take part in the semi-finals against his parent club United.

The semi-final ties will take place in the weeks commencing January 23 and 30.

