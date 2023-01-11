Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa sign Alex Moreno from Real Betis

UK & international sportsPublished:

Moreno becomes Emery’s first signing at Aston Villa.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has made his first signing in Alex Moreno
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has made his first signing in Alex Moreno

Aston Villa have signed full-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

The 29-year-old has joined for a reported £13million subject to international clearance and a visa application.

He becomes the first signing under Unai Emery, who had targeted a wideman in the January transfer window.

Emery told the club’s official site: “Alex is a good player that can help our squad. He has been one of the top left-backs in LaLiga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here.”

Moreno can operate on the left side of midfield and also adds competition for Lucas Digne, who only arrived from Everton for £25million last year.

He made 122 appearances for Betis, scoring six times, after moving from Real Vallecano having started his career at Mallorca.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News